AI can be the next leap for the US-Singapore FTA, says Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong

WASHINGTON – It tripled trade and demonstrated the benefits of a rules-based trading order. Next, the free trade agreement (FTA) between Singapore and the US can help usher in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said in Washington at an event on April 29 celebrating the deal’s 20th anniversary.

And as much as the FTA has been a pathfinder for the bilateral trade and investment relationship for the last two decades, Mr Gan said, he hoped its next phase will be as impactful.

“In the next 20 years and beyond, the next bound of economic cooperation between the US and Singapore can also serve as a pathfinder to accelerate adoption of emerging technologies like AI,” said the minister, who is on an official visit to the US.

Recounting how the deal came about in a speech at a reception co-hosted by the US-Asean Business Council, Mr Gan said it was “a bridge built at the right place, at the right time”.

The decision to launch negotiations on the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA) was made when then US President Bill Clinton and then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong met for a round of midnight golf in Brunei in November 2000, he said.

After 11 rounds of intensive negotiations, Mr Goh signed it with Mr Clinton’s successor George W. Bush in 2003, and it came into effect in 2004.

Speaking at the same event, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai noted that the deal had sailed through Congress with “flying colours” and bipartisan support, getting the nod from 63 per cent in the House and 67 per cent in the Senate.

“That is actually a really important indicator of the robust support for this particular partnership, and how that support remains very durable to this day,” she said.

The reception was attended by members of Congress, officials, and the business community.

Mr Gan noted that the seeds for the deal had been planted as early as 1983, when then US President Ronald Reagan spoke about the importance of strengthening economic ties between the US and East Asia during a visit to the region.

The notion developed into a clear strategic imperative for the FTA and would signal a long-term commitment for the US to engage South-east Asia, he said. “For Singapore, it would strengthen our domestic economy, reinforce our strong bilateral partnership with the US, and help bring the US and the region closer.”

To date, the deal remains the US’ only FTA with an Asean country.

Apart from tripling trade from US$40 billion in 2003 to US$120 billion in 2022, the FTA has enabled the US to be Singapore’s top trading partner in services for more than 20 years, and its second-largest goods trading partner in 2023.

Singapore is the top recipient of US investment in the Indo-Pacific, and ranks the seventh-highest worldwide.

At over US$300 billion, US investment in Singapore is larger than in China, Japan and Korea combined, with almost 6,000 American companies currently in Singapore.