Singapore start-ups leverage the diaspora to spread their wings in the US

WASHINGTON – United States Highway 101, a 2,400km road running along the Pacific coast, is popular with locals and tourists who enjoy the glimpses it offers of charming beach towns and the state’s famed surf culture.

But it gives some Singaporeans driving down the iconic highway in California an additional thrill – the sight of a corporate office.

“I often get texted by Singaporeans. They go: ‘Hey, we saw your company on 101,’” said Dr Tan Min-Han, the founder of Lucence, a Singapore start-up headquartered in Palo Alto.

It sprang into the limelight in 2023 when it became the first and only Asian healthcare company to have its cancer detection tests approved for use in the American national medical insurance programme.

The messages feel like vindication to Dr Tan, who is also the medical director of the firm that set up shop in Silicon Valley in 2020.

“This happened because we were able to develop great technology out of Singapore,” he said, pointing out that there was more to celebrate than the fact that his firm had cracked a highly competitive market.

“This is not just about Singapore being a receiver; of multinational companies coming to Singapore and building manufacturing plants.

“This is very much about Singapore-invented technology globalising. Helping cancer patients everywhere, detecting cancer earlier and achieving better survival,” Dr Tan told The Straits Times in an interview from Beijing where he was travelling for business.

Lucence developed and commercialised its cancer diagnostic testing services in Singapore and Hong Kong before bringing them to the US in 2020.

Next, Dr Tan wants to offer blood tests that can detect as many as 50 cancers, from the 10 that the company can detect now.

Expansion is the name of the game when it comes to Singapore firms operating in the United States.

Some 200 Singapore companies have a presence in the US, across sectors like healthcare, fintech, consumer tech, manufacturing, food services and retail. Something even bigger might be in motion.

Over the last five years, there has been a 23 per cent increase in Singapore companies exploring or entering the US market, according to Enterprise Singapore, the government agency which helps Singapore Inc’s overseas forays.

They are looking to break into fields like advanced manufacturing, clean energy, transportation and logistics, EnterpriseSG chief executive Lee Chuan Teck said in a speech in San Francisco in November, when the agency opened its third office in the US, after Los Angeles and New York.

The timing seems spot on. The US economy is the only major economy to have recovered its pre-Covid-19 growth trajectory.

And early indications are that the world’s biggest economy may continue its strong streak without a break. The US may be able to avoid a recession in 2024, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s projections, which came after the Federal Reserve said it may cut interest rates in the coming months, raising hopes for businesses looking to finance their growth plans.

Calling Singaporeans

Ambition is not in short supply at Workstream, whose founder Desmond Lim is looking for more Singaporeans to join his six-year-old start-up in Silicon Valley.

The firm’s software can automate tasks such as hiring, onboarding, payroll and employee engagement at firms with an hourly workforce. It is used by large companies which are household names including McDonald’s, Subway, Dunkin Donuts, Marriott Hotel and UPS.

Mr Lim has set his sights higher, eyeing around 60 per cent of workers, or 2.7 billion people in the world, who are “deskless” employees, such as wait staff and construction workers, who cannot work remotely and are paid per hour.