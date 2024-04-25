US congressional delegation calls on PM Lee and DPM Wong during visit to S’pore

SINGAPORE - A congressional delegation from the United States called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 24.

The seven-member delegation – led by Representative Patrick McHenry, chair of the House Committee on Financial Services – also separately called on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on April 25.

The delegation is visiting Singapore from April 24 to 26.

During the meetings, both sides reaffirmed the long-standing, robust, and multi-faceted relationship between Singapore and the United States which included deep financial sector ties.

PM Lee and DPM Wong welcomed the US’ continued engagement of South-east Asia across the economic, diplomatic, military, and security spheres, the statement said.

The leaders also discussed regional and international developments.

Members of the delegation included representatives Bryan Steil, Erin Houchin, Scott Fitzgerald, Mike Flood, Wiley Nickel, and Ritchie Torres.

The delegation was also hosted to tea by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

