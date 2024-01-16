A wary world girds for Trump’s return to the White House

Defence, security

Many of the most critical – and anxious – voices are to be heard in Europe, where governments are bracing themselves for the potential impact of Trump 2.0 on Russian relations, the Ukraine war and the future of Nato.

Several European delegations have been shuttling to Washington to reach out to Trump’s representatives and to the Heritage Foundation that is working on his policy platform.

The aim is partly to sound out who might be part of his administration to get a better handle on what to expect and to convey the message that Europe is paying its way in defence terms.

Personal ties are seen as key – something former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe grasped from the outset, according to Mr Ichiro Fujisaki, Japan’s ambassador to the US from 2008-2012.

“Abe-san’s way was to play golf and have a lot of time together,” he said. “But then try not to give in but to speak personally about what he needs and what he has done for Trump.”

Still, Trump demanded more money from Tokyo to pay towards the upkeep of US bases in Japan. It is a return to that quid-pro-quo approach to US security guarantees that worries many governments the most.

Taking no risks, Sweden, Finland and Denmark signed defence cooperation agreements with Washington in December. Finland is buying 64 F-35A fighter jets from the US, and in December announced investments to double artillery shell production.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a favourite target of Trump’s in the past, has made no secret of his preference for Mr Biden, and there is anxiety in Berlin over what a new Trump administration could bring.

But Germany, too, is finally taking defence spending seriously, stepping up to help Ukraine militarily while deploying troops to the Baltic states. Mr Scholz has said that Germany should be ready to step in if others – read the US – pare back aid for Kyiv.

Others in Europe worry that could come even before a change of administration, as Republican opposition has stalled US support in 2024.

Opportunities

Some sense a chance: France, which has consistently pushed for a more sovereign Europe in industrial and defence terms, is aware of the paradox that Trump may provide the best opportunity yet for Europe to overcome national reservations and come together.

Britain sees a possibility of restarting negotiations on a free trade deal with the US that was viewed by Conservatives as the prize of quitting the EU. Having made little progress under Mr Biden, the prospects may be brighter under Brexit supporter Trump.

Trump is any case not much concerned by his European critics. “The last thing we’re really thinking about is a handful of people in Europe,” Mr Chris LaCivita, a Trump senior adviser, said in a roundtable hosted by Bloomberg News in Des Moines, Iowa, when asked about Ms Lagarde’s comments.

Trump enjoyed warm ties with Saudi Arabia, and his son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner, has retained and built on his business relations in the United Arab Emirates, including setting up a private company in the Abu Dhabi Global Market in late 2023.

Trump’s temperament is in some ways more in tune with the UAE and other Gulf states, meaning there is not much that worries them about the prospect of his return.

But the reality is they’re becoming used to volatility in US foreign policy and are moving to solve problems by themselves without relying on Washington.

Sheer unpredictability is an issue for all governments, though: Even Russia bemoans the inability to count on any long-term stable foreign policy strategy by Washington. With the war in Ukraine at a stalemate and likely to remain so in 2024, Russian eyes are on the US election.

There is a general sense that things will go better for Mr Putin and his entourage in 2024, with Trump’s re-election one of the main expectations, said a person familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking. Still, after uncontrolled enthusiasm over Trump’s election in 2016 quickly gave way to disappointment that he didn’t deliver more for Moscow, the view this time is cautious. Whatever happens, the person said, the Kremlin will enjoy the spectacle. BLOOMBERG