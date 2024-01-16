Trump may win Iowa Republican caucuses, but indictments pose constitutional questions

WASHINGTON - Former United States president Donald Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus on Jan 15, US media projections showed.

He warded off a late challenge from rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley and cemented his status as the clear Republican front runner in the race.

But Trump also faces 91 criminal charges in four jurisdictions for conduct before, during and after his presidency.

These include an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That raises a host of scenarios in which the US Constitution would be consulted on a collision of politics and law that the country’s founders could scarcely have anticipated. These scenarios include:

What if Trump is convicted of a crime while he is a presidential candidate?

A clean criminal record is not a job requirement for president.

The Constitution says only that a president must be at least 35 years old, a natural-born citizen, and a 14-year resident of the US.

So Trump would still be eligible to run for president if convicted – and to serve if he is elected.

But voters can certainly take a conviction into account. A Quinnipiac poll found that 68 per cent of Americans think a felony conviction should make someone ineligible to be president.

What if Trump ‘engaged in insurrection’?

The 14th Amendment, adopted after the US Civil War, prohibits anyone from serving as president or any other public office if that person has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof”.

The Jan 6, 2021, attack by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election, has brought renewed attention to that provision.