Biden’s economy is great everywhere, except in the polls

As the United States economy continues to improve, President Joe Biden continues to not get credit for it. Only 35 per cent of voters in seven swing states trust Mr Biden on the economy, according to a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll, with 51 per cent saying it was better under Donald Trump.

This is undoubtedly a frustrating situation for the President, his campaign and Democrats overall. But they can take solace, if that’s the word, from the fact that Mr Biden is doing better than most of his peers around the world.