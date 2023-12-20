Many US voters see criminality but support Trump anyway

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump continues to march to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with a commanding lead over his primary rivals, even as a strong majority of voters nationwide believe he has committed serious federal crimes, including a growing faction of Republicans, according to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College.

The results show the remarkable degree to which Republican voters are willing to look past Trump’s legal jeopardy – he has been indicted four times in 2023 and faces 91 felony counts – and line up behind his potential return to power.

Overall, 58 per cent of voters nationwide believe Trump committed serious federal crimes, according to the survey, including 66 per cent of independent voters.

Yet, Trump continues to clobber his closest Republican competitors in the primary by more than 50 percentage points, pulling in the support of 64 per cent of Republican primary voters nationwide.

Ms Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, is now in a distant second place, with 11 per cent, followed by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has fallen to third, with 9 per cent.

The poll was conducted before a court ruling on Dec 19 injected more legal uncertainty into the 2024 presidential race.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from holding office again because he engaged in insurrection leading up to the Jan 6 storming of the Capitol, a decision the former president plans to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Trump’s primary lead has swelled since the summer, even though the share of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who believe he engaged in criminality rose to 27 per cent from 17 per cent in July.

Trump is leading not only because he dominates among the large share of Republicans who see him as innocent, but also because he is winning one in three Republican voters who think he engaged in serious criminality.

Support for Trump in the Times/Siena poll is so thorough that 62 per cent of Republicans think that if the former president wins the primary, he should remain the Republican Party’s nominee – even if he is subsequently convicted of a federal crime.

“What they’re doing to the man is a crime,” Mr James Howe, 81, a retired airline worker in Phoenix, said of Trump.

“There’s been nobody in the history of this country that so many people have tried to convict of a crime.”