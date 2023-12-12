Yes, Trump can win the 2024 election. Here are four reasons why

WASHINGTON – He has been impeached twice, tried to thwart the peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2020 presidential election, faces scores of charges in multiple criminal cases, and his critics warn he is plotting to rule as an autocrat.

Yet, Donald Trump could still return to the White House.

Trump leads his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination by nearly 50 percentage points in national opinion polls, a remarkable comeback for a one-term president who three years ago appeared vanquished and humiliated.

Here are four reasons why Trump could win the November 2024 election against the Democratic incumbent, Mr Joe Biden:

1. Unhappy voters

The Biden White House argues the economy is in good shape, with unemployment down to a near-historic low of 3.9 per cent, from 6.3 per cent when Trump left office, and inflation cooling from a peak of over 9 per cent in June 2022 to 3.2 per cent as at October.

But large swathes of the public, including many voters of colour and young voters, believe otherwise. They point to wages not keeping pace with the costs of essential goods and services such as groceries, cars, houses, childcare and eldercare.

When Mr Biden talks about the economy, Americans think about affordability, not economic indicators. Opinion polls show that voters, by a large margin, view Republicans as better stewards of the economy, even though Trump has offered only vague proposals.

2. Speaking to fear

Voters are unsettled for reasons that extend far beyond the economy. Trump speaks to the worries, real or not, that many white Americans have in a country that is becoming increasingly diverse and more culturally progressive.

There is also a pervasive sense of losing ground, that the cornerstones of American life – home ownership, a decent wage that keeps pace with inflation, a college education – are becoming more out of reach for many. Polls show voters are worried about crime and nervous about the flow of migrants crossing the United States-Mexico border illegally.

Trump is adept at channelling and packaging those fears, while still presenting himself as someone who comes from outside the US political system. He is both arsonist and firefighter, who declares the country is in chaos and then offers himself as a saviour.

3. Trump’s actions not disqualifying for many voters

While critics within his own party, the Democratic Party and the media view him as unfit for office, millions of voters disagree.

Instead, many of his supporters have become convinced that Trump is a victim of a political witch hunt. At least half of Republicans surveyed by Reuters/Ipsos earlier in 2023 said they would have no problem voting for Trump even if he were convicted of a crime.

Trump can also point to his four years in office and argue that the machinery of government largely functioned, if at times chaotically, despite fears that he could not govern, and that the worst allegations about him – such as his colluding with Russia – were never proven.