Scams cost victims $1.4 trillion globally; S’pore victims lost most on average: Study

LISBON – Scammers stole an estimated US$1.02 trillion (S$1.40 trillion) globally between August 2022 and August 2023, with victims in Singapore losing the most money on average.

This was higher than the US$55.3 billion lost to scams globally in 2021 and US$47.8 billion in 2020, according to a joint study by non-profit organisation Global Anti Scam Alliance (Gasa) and data service provider ScamAdviser.

The latest figure was revealed by Gasa managing director Jorij Abraham during his opening speech on Wednesday at the Global Anti Scam Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. The annual conference, which is in its fourth iteration, runs over two days.

The global sum lost to scams was estimated by surveying 49,459 individuals from 43 countries – including Singapore.

Participants were asked about the types of scams they encountered and the amount of money they lost to fraudsters, among other questions. The data was then extrapolated based on the country’s population.

Explaining the spike in losses over the last reporting year, Mr Abraham told The Straits Times global losses were previously calculated based on figures received from law enforcement agencies, which has limitations.

“Only about 7 per cent of all scams are reported to law enforcement agencies and governments, so these figures show just the tip of the iceberg.

“We changed the methodology this time and asked consumers directly to get a fuller picture,” he said.

Gasa brings together stakeholders such as policymakers, law enforcement agencies and cyber-security agencies to share knowledge on scams. ScamAdviser offers a service to help people check if a website is a scam.

The study found that scam victims in Singapore lost the most money on average, at US$4,031 per victim. Switzerland was second at US$3,767 per victim, followed by Austria at US$3,484.

Mr Abraham told ST that the three nations are affluent and attractive targets to scammers.

Figures released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in February showed that victims in Singapore lost a total of $660.7 million in 2022, up from $632 million in 2021.

Speaking to a hybrid audience of over 1,250 attendees from over 100 countries, Mr Abraham said the most prevalent scams worldwide are online shopping scams, identity theft and investment scams.