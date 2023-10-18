Enhanced international cooperation key to S’pore’s fight against scams: MHA

SINGAPORE – Enhancing international cooperation with law enforcement agencies to recover lost assets is one of the Republic’s two priorities in its fight against scams, said a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representative in a panel discussion on Wednesday.

To bolster Singapore’s defence against emerging scam variants, the other part of the two-pronged focus is collaboration with local industry partners, including banks and technology firms.

Tech firms can help to limit access to malware variants and tools, while banks can help strengthen anti-malware controls and conduct fraud surveillance.

Speaking at the eighth edition of the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW), Ms Leow Zhi Ting, deputy director, policy development and security, at MHA, said enhanced international cooperation is critical for Singapore.

The move will help facilitate asset recovery for victims, as well as to exchange information with Singapore’s overseas law enforcement counterparts.

“We recognise that scammers who target Singapore are mostly based overseas, therefore the Singapore Police conduct joint enforcement and investigation operations with their foreign law enforcement counterparts,” said Ms Leow.

“Our efforts to enforce and recover losses depend critically on this. Therefore, international cooperation is no longer an option, but it’s a necessity,” she added.

In 2022, Singapore Police participated in a global operation coordinated by Interpol to tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes such as scams, which saw about 1,000 suspects arrested.

Virtual assets worth more than US$129 million (S$172.8 million) were seized in the exercise, Operation Haechi III.

That same year, Singapore authorities worked with international agencies to take down 13 scam syndicates. More than 70 people based overseas, who were responsible for more than 280 cases, were arrested as a result.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling had previously said anti-scam outfits should be established in different countries to fight transnational scam syndicates.

These outfits can also work together to recover proceeds that have been transferred across borders, Ms Sun said at the Regional Anti-Scam Conference 2023 in June.

At SICW, MHA also pointed out malware as an emerging scam variant, with some 1,400 people having already fallen victim to malware scams from January to August in 2023.