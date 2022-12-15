Snap away: Your dive shots can help save the world’s biggest fish

The next time you take off for a dive expedition at Manado, Indonesia or in the Maldives, remember to bring your underwater camera along and take more photos.

Not only will you be snapping visual memories of your dive, you could also be doing your bit for science and conservation.

Since 2003, Australian marine scientist Brad Norman has been relying on such photos from divers to keep track of endangered whale sharks across the world.

Although they are legally protected in many countries, the gentle giants – they can grow up to 18 metres long and are the biggest fish in the sea – are still being killed for their fins.

They are also accidentally caught in nets meant for tuna, and threatened by oil and drilling, vessel strikes and climate change.

Dr Norman, 55, runs Wildbook for Whale Sharks, an online database with a novel algorithm to scan the photos, identify individual sharks based on the unique patterns of white stripes and spots on their skin, and match the sightings to earlier ones to monitor them over time.

The algorithm was adapted from technology developed for the Hubble Space Telescope programme in the US to study constellations in the night sky.

“Now, just about anyone with an underwater camera can play a part in helping to conserve whale sharks,” he says.