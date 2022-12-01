These S’poreans removed over 1,800kg of trash from our waters

The fight against marine pollution has come a long way, he says. Many firms, organisations and communities now arrange their own clean-ups.

“There’s momentum for upstream solutions, such as repurposing plastic and repairing devices to generate less waste,” he adds.

Even when Singapore limited group sizes during the pandemic, thousands of people formed small teams to pick up trash from beaches.

Mr Sivasothi notes: “Coastal clean-ups have become an even more mainstream movement.”

Diving to remove debris

For Ms Sam and Dr Toh, finding a washing machine in Singapore’s waters was the last straw.

As researchers at TSMI, their work includes restoring corals, by growing them in the laboratory, transplanting them into the sea, and periodically checking on their health.

Ms Sam shares: “We often see trash damaging the corals, such as plastic bags covering them and preventing them from getting sunlight, fishing cages crushing them, and other rubbish harming their integrity. But when I saw a washing machine during one of our dives, I told Tai Chong, this is too much. We must do something.”