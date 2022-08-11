From preserving nature to helping communities: This watchmaker enables people making our lives better

When Singapore announced its Green Plan 2030 last year to combat climate change, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: “Climate change must not be exacerbated on our watch. Let us make the right choice today, so that our children and grandchildren can look back and be proud of the direction we have set.”

The United Nations also agrees – its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stressed the urgency to act, noting that climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying. It said in a report last year: “Human actions still have the potential to determine the future of the climate.”

But efforts should not just come from the governmental front alone. That was why in 2019, Swiss watchmaker Rolex launched its Perpetual Planet initiative. The initiative’s aim is to champion efforts by individuals and organisations, casting the spotlight on the earth’s fragile ecosystems, and design solutions to environmental challenges, thus promoting the planet’s preservation.

What’s interesting to note is that the Perpetual Planet initiative is a continuation of brand founder Hans Wilsdorf’s legacy: Since the 1930s, Rolex watches have accompanied explorers and adventurers to the highest mountains and ocean depths.

But with such urgent issues facing the planet, the company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to protecting the planet.

Through its partnerships, relationships and programmes, Rolex is supporting these explorers as part of its commitment to a Perpetual Planet.