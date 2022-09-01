Data to counter climate change: How his firm gets everyone to play a part in protecting the planet

Dealing with climate change may seem like something that requires global action, but this company believes every person can lessen their impact with their tech innovation.

You may look for the energy star when buying appliances, replace lights, and use renewables, but have no idea how much carbon footprint you are actually reducing.

A pilot project tracking local carbon emissions, between sustainability business Evercomm and the Pan Pacific Hotels Group, aims to keep you informed about how you’re helping to protect the environment on your next staycation.

In the near future, guests at the group’s hotels in Singapore will get a breakdown of their electricity and water usage, and resulting carbon dioxide emission, at the end of their stay.