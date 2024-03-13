Using space tech to protect camels: How aerospace pioneer is saving wild herds from extinction

In February, Rolex named him as one of its five 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureates. The award will support his fieldwork, including fitting more of the collars on camels, collecting biological samples and developing or purchasing equipment for disease monitoring, all with the larger goal of creating two new conservation zones for the camels.

Mr Liu highlights: “The Rolex Award is a very important international award, so winning it has attracted more attention to our project, including from different sectors. It feels incredibly encouraging, and it is possible that the government, among others, will invest more resources in wild camel conservation and research as a result.”

Learning more about wild camels’ lives

While the insight of using space technology has paid off, the endeavour was difficult at first. Mr Liu had to learn zoology – how to study animals scientifically – from scratch, and he and his team endured dust- and sand-storms in the desert to locate the camels. He still has a scar on his right eyebrow from a vehicle accident during one of the trips.

There are now seven wild camels fitted with the tracking collars, which transmit their location every day. These collars, which have special receivers, weigh just a few hundred grams and do not have a negative impact on the animals’ daily lives. They can also be programmed to open and drop off automatically.

With the ability to follow the camels as they travel across the vast desert, Mr Liu and his team aim to understand what needs to be done to safeguard their future.

“Finding out where they go, where they drink and what kind of threats they face will help us to draw up plans to better protect their water sources and define their protection zone,” he explains.