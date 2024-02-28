Turning air into H20: How her innovative Majik machine gets clean drinking water to those in need

Looking for a way to clean the water efficiently, she designed a water filter that worked so well that she was able to go into business selling it to other students, the larger community and eventually nation-wide. Her travels exposed her to the breadth of the problem: About half of Kenya’s population cannot get clean drinking water, causing 10,000 deaths yearly.

Determined to help, she joined forces with others to develop a solar-powered atmospheric water generator (AWG) that pulls clean, drinkable water from the air. The team founded a firm in 2017 called Majik Water – from the Swahili ‘maji’ for water and ‘kuvuna’ for harvest – to rope in corporations and others to install their invention where needed.

With Majik Water operating 20 large and 10 small units of the AWG that in total produce over 200,000 litres of drinking water each month in Kenya’s arid regions, Ms Koigi’s innovation also drew the attention of Swiss watchmaker Rolex, which named her as one of its five 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureates.

The Rolex Award will enable the firm to install 10 additional systems that will each generate up to 500 litres of water daily, giving a lifeline to 3,000 people in refugee camps and off-grid communities in northern Kenya’s Turkana region. The water can be used for drinking and irrigating food-growing plots of land.

Creating clean water even with climate change

For Ms Koigi, the shift from selling water filters to providing water has a personal dimension too. In 2016, when she was living in Nairobi and focusing on her water filter business, a severe drought hit Kenya. The subsequent water restrictions derailed her firm – filters are only useful if there is water – and brought home the terrifying experience of having no water.