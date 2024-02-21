Protecting forest animals and making water from air: Frontier breakers use innovation to help save the planet

The new Laureates’ work ranges from providing clean water in Kenya to conserving mountainous forests in the Andes that are home to over 40 endangered species and contribute to water security for both humans and animals. An independent, inter-disciplinary jury of 10 world-renowned experts and leaders in their fields decided on the Laureates.

Jury member Dr Brian Schmidt, an astrophysicist who received the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics and is a dedicated advocate for climate change mitigation and adaptation, shares: “The Rolex Awards establish a connection with the Laureates that lasts years, and they're able to tell their story and provide mentoring and connections.”

He adds: “The Laureates of the Rolex Awards are trying to change the world on a pretty fundamental level, and because that’s hard, you need people to help you.” With the new Laureates spearheading varied programmes in different parts of the world, here is a look at what they plan to achieve with Rolex’s support.

Creating clean water from air

When Kenyan social entrepreneur Beth Koigi went to university in the eastern part of the country, she was shocked to find silty water from the campus taps.

Growing up with clean water in the rain-blessed Limuru region, she did not know that an estimated half of Kenya’s population lacked access to such water.