A community project is bringing a vanishing forest and animals back from the brink

“When we first arrived in the Pontal region, and seeing the landscape from satellites, we realised that most of the remaining wildlife had zero chance of survival in the long term,” says Brazilian forestry engineer Laury Cullen Jr.

In 1990s, the 56-year-old travelled and moved to Pontal do Paranapanema in São Paulo state to study and save the black lion tamarin monkey. The endangered primate species was found in his home country’s Atlantic Forest.

Historically, the forest on Brazil’s south-eastern coast used to cover over 1.2 million sq km, or 12 per cent of the country’s land area.

But by the time Mr Cullen Jr arrived to study and protect the monkeys, farmers had cleared over 80 per cent of the forest for timber, plantations and ranches. Its removal had come at a price to many native animals and plants, most of which are not found anywhere else on Earth.