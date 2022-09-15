How microorganisms in the Antarctic can affect sea levels in Singapore

Microorganisms, ice sheets and the Antarctic may seem disconnected from the Little Red Dot, but they may have far-reaching effects on the lives of Singaporeans.

With global warming causing ice sheets to melt in Greenland and Antarctica, it is estimated that ocean levels could rise by several metres by 2100, driving over 300 million people from their homes in cities ranging from London to New York, and Shanghai to Tokyo.

Although about 9500km divides Singapore from the Antarctic, the island won’t be spared from the issues inflicted by global warming. According to the Centre for Climate Research Singapore, by 2100, Singapore is projected to experience an increase in the daily mean temperature of 1.4 to 4.6 deg C, more intense and frequent rain, and a mean sea level rise of up to one metre. This means the Marina Bay area and other low-lying places could become flooded.

As if this were not worrying enough, these ice sheets are melting at an increasing rate. The cause: Microorganisms lying in the ice sheets.