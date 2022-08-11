The power of two: How these organisations have come together to help save the planet

When explorers Sir Edmund Hillary and Mr Tenzing Norgay became the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1953, their significant ascent also saw the rise of a unique partnership.

It was the first time that both Rolex and the National Geographic had joined hands for a cause they are both passionate about: exploration. The Swiss watchmaker provided the climbers with reliable Oyster Perpetual timepieces to help them keep track of the climb, while the scientific organisation covered the pair’s historic feat in its magazine in 1954.

Since then, the two have become steadfast partners in their support of explorers, and have been involved in many challenging expeditions over the past 50 years.

Since 2017, they have worked together on different expeditions under the name of Perpetual Planet Expeditions, sealing their commitment to facilitating and promoting explorations that help to preserve the planet.

Collaborating on scientific expeditions to the world’s most vulnerable environments, the partnership harnesses world-renowned experts and cutting-edge technologies to study the impact of climate change on natural systems vital to life on Earth.

Mr Arnaud Boestch, the Director of Communication and Image at Rolex, said that the project is in line with the company’s Perpetual Planet initiative, launched in 2019, to help people and organisations find solutions to environmental challenges.

He mentioned that the initiative can help protect future generations “by supporting individuals and organisations in their efforts to preserve the natural world and the systems that sustain life”.

“It is essential to base solutions on reliable data. The insights from these expeditions will be invaluable to informing decisions on how the world can best tackle the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges,” he added.