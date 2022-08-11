Heartache for this animal lover when lives are affected and lost during human-wildlife clashes

While most children were traipsing across suspended bridges at the neighbourhood playground, Krithi Karanth was on a different type of adventure. As an eight-year-old, her thrills came not from such playful antics, but from treks into the wilderness with her tiger biologist and conservationist father, as he tracked the wild cats.

“I spent the first 17 years of my life outdoors in the wild,” recalls Dr Krithi, who’s now the director and chief conservation scientist at the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) based in Bengaluru, India.

So it was only natural that the animal lover would go on to study in the United States for 13 years before returning to India because of her love for her country’s wild animals, and her desire to protect them.

As many cities across the world continue to grow, more people are coming into closer contact with wild animals, sometimes sparking conflicts and fear. Even in urban Singapore, some residents have had run-ins with otters, wild boars and monkeys, with several cases making headlines.

According to Dr Krithi, India has hundreds of thousands of human-wildlife clashes each year, with damage, injury and even death on both sides a common result. The keys to reducing human-wildlife confrontations, in her opinion, are three-pronged: conservation, education and compensation.

The 43-year-old has developed three programmes to minimise human-wildlife conflicts in her home country, and has also received further support from Swiss watchmaker Rolex to expand her work.

In 2019, she was one of five Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureates on the basis of her innovative programmes, which include Wild Seve, a toll-free helpline to assist people in filing official compensation claims for damage caused by wild animals.

Rolex created the Awards in 1976 to support individuals with exceptional projects that make the world a better place, expand knowledge, propose solutions to major challenges, and preserve our natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

