New York lags behind as US states confront reading crisis in schools

NEW YORK - Miguel and Jessica Millan knew something was wrong: Their 6-year-old son could not read. He could not remember the alphabet, but he was still being passed through grades.

Teachers and administrators in their suburban Rochester, New York, district assured them, “He’ll catch up. It’s normal for boys to be like that,” Miguel Millan said. Finally, in third grade, they sought outside help and their son was diagnosed with dyslexia.

“Nobody ever said to us, ‘We see there’s a problem, and we need to address it,’” said Mr Millan, who transferred Alejandro, now 13, to a private school.

After a decade of stagnation on reading tests and in the wake of pandemic learning disruptions, states and school districts have begun to acknowledge that they have long failed to properly teach pupils to read.

Nearly every state in the nation has passed laws on reading and literacy, a recent analysis found. New York City, the nation’s largest school system, began a sweeping curriculum overhaul this spring.

But at the state level, New York, once a national leader in education reform, is behind, according to a growing chorus of experts, families and educators. They say leaders are doing little to meet the moment, leaving students like Alejandro to struggle when districts resist change.

New York’s declines in fourth grade reading scores were double the national average last year on a major national test, leaving it tied in 32nd place with five other states. Even so, many local districts have retained teaching approaches that experts criticise for including too little focus on core reading skills, and that allow students to fall through the cracks.

More New York parents have begun raising the alarm at local school board meetings. Lawmakers have pushed for Albany and the state Education Department to take a stronger hand. And one influential education policy group recently declared that state officials were failing to use “their power and influence to prioritise literacy”.

“What’s missing for me is the leadership from the state,” said Ms Dia Bryant, the executive director of the Education Trust New York, the policy group. “These are people I’m expecting, and I think who the public expects, to be leading the charge on this.”

“But New York is doing nothing,” she added.

Elsewhere, around the country, state bills passed between 2019 and 2022 have often centred on teacher training or improving screenings to identify children who could fail to learn to read, according to the recent analysis. Some sought to ban “three-cueing,” a flawed strategy that guides children to use picture clues to guess words.

New York was one of five states to enact no laws during the same period. In the state’s May executive budget, literacy largely went unmentioned.

Education officials have released learning standards on literacy – which outline the skills students are expected to hold, and are rooted in the science of how children learn to read – along with guidance for aligning curriculums to them. Still, some experts worry that many of New York’s 700 districts are not making adequate changes in response, and argue more could be done to identify faulty approaches, and steer schools away from them.

In Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, some of the state’s largest districts, more than 8 in 10 children fail annual reading tests. But some major cities, along with smaller urban districts such as New Rochelle and Newburgh and wealthier suburban counties, still use teaching materials that experts say are low-quality choices, according to a survey from The Education Trust.