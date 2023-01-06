Parents want well-read kids, but are they themselves reading?

Books power learning, but parents too need to embrace this ethos of reading for child development to really take flight.

Josephine Chia

Reading should be done preferably with a physical book rather than an iPad. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
59 min ago

Twice this month, I was startled by the cleverness and literacy of a very young child. 

On both occasions, I was on public transport and was so taken by their precociousness that I simply had to ask the parents how old the children were. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top