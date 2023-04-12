Why reading books is good for society, well-being and your career

Studies show a range of psychological benefits from book-reading, including increasing your capacity for empathy and reducing stress.

Meg Elkins, Jane Fry and Lisa Farrell

Studies show that book reading leads to better mental health. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TikTok allows video up to 10 minutes, but says surveys show almost half its users are stressed by anything longer than a minute. An Instagram video can be up to 90 seconds, but experts reckon the ideal time to maximise engagement is less than 15 seconds. Twitter doubled the length of tweets in 2017 to 280 characters, but the typical length is more like 33 characters.

It’s easy to get sucked into short and sensational content. But if you are worried this may be harming your attention span, you should be. There’s solid evidence that so many demands on our attention make us more stressed, and that the endless social comparison makes us feel worse about ourselves.

