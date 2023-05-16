Singapore’s primary school pupils are world’s best in reading

SINGAPORE – Primary 4 pupils in Singapore have emerged as the top readers in the world in an international test.

Results of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls), which were released on Tuesday, showed that pupils here were strong in both foundational and higher-order reading skills compared with their international peers.

They could also navigate digital texts, drawing out central ideas and making simple judgments about the credibility of information.

Conducted every five years, Pirls is an international study that evaluates fourth-grade, or Primary 4, pupils’ reading and comprehension skills, such as interpreting and drawing connections between texts.

A total of 57 education systems across the world took part in the test, which was sponsored by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement. The association released the results, with Singapore’s Ministry of Education giving the detailed findings for the Republic.

This was the first time the test could be administered fully online, but the education systems could choose whether to do it on paper or digitally.

Ireland took second spot in the latest 2021 study, followed by Hong Kong, Russia and Northern Ireland. The findings could be released only in 2023 because the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in delays in data collection.

In the previous 2016 edition, Singapore came in second out of 58 participating education systems.

A representative sample of 6,719 Primary 4 pupils across all 183 primary schools here participated in the study from October to November 2020.

Even with the pandemic, Singapore’s reading literacy scores improved from the previous 2016 edition, with its mean score going up from 576 to 587.