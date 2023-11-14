S’pore inter-faith group Humanity Matters to hand over medical, relief aid for Gaza civilians

The inter-faith non-profit Humanity Matters (HM) is handing over some S$215,000 worth of medical supplies and other relief items to humanitarian workers who are helping civilians caught in a devastating war in the Gaza Strip.

“Our Singaporean medical relief cargo… is already on the way to Rafah and will join the trucking queue to cross the border,” HM special adviser Hassan Ahmad was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the group on Tuesday.

Mr Hassan is leading a four-man team overseeing the relief mission.

The relief supplies, weighing some 9.5 tonnes, were packed by over 100 volunteers on Oct 29.

These supplies include 10,000 intravenous fluids and 5,000 cannula and administration sets for treating dehydration, as well as for those undergoing and recovering from surgeries.

HM is also sending pain relievers, vitamins, lightweight winter blankets and collapsible jerry cans that will help families collect and store water, and in the overall distribution of water around Gaza.

These supplies, which arrived in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov 4, are due to be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) at Rafah, a Palestinian city in the south of Gaza Strip.

“I would like to thank all our Singaporean friends, who have donated to help ease the pain and stress of those who have lost their homes, the casualties, the young mothers and their newborns,” said PRCS secretary-general Tarek Arafat.