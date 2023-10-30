Humanity dictates intervention in Gaza where situation is perilous; aid must be allowed in: Halimah

SINGAPORE – As the death toll in the Gaza Strip continues to climb, with many more displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian aid, the world cannot merely keep watching, said former president Halimah Yacob on Monday.

Describing the current situation there as “catastrophic”, she said on Facebook that “humanity dictates urgent intervention”.

With more than 8,000 Palestinians killed, of which more than 3,000 were children, Madam Halimah said many more continue to suffer due to restrictions levied on food, water and medicine.

“There is nowhere to hide. They moved south, as told, but still cannot escape the bombs and destruction... Over one million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. It’s really a siege from every corner.”

“Aid must be urgently allowed in to end the suffering of the innocent,” she added.

Following an attack by Hamas militants on Oct 7 that killed 1,400 people and saw more than 200 others taken hostage, Israel launched a series of retaliatory strikes, as well as imposed a blockade on the territory, which is about half the size of Singapore.

Besides dwindling supplies, the population of about 2.3 million people had also been cut off from the rest of the world after a communications blackout last Friday evening that lasted about 34 hours.

Citing the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development, Madam Halimah said Gaza was already in dire economic straits before the latest bout of fighting – a result of prolonged restrictions, blockades and military operations – with the current situation “perilous”.

Reiterating the Republic’s support of a UN resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce, as well as civilian protection, she said Singapore also supports the two-state solution, referring to a separate, independent Palestinian state existing alongside the state of Israel.

Last Friday, Singapore voted in support of the non-binding resolution during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

It received 121 votes in favour, while 44 abstained. Meanwhile, 14 others, including Israel and the United States, voted “no”.

Although the Republic was in favour of the resolution, Singapore’s Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor had said there were “two glaring and significant ommissions”.

Firstly, it lacked any mention of Hamas’ orchestration of the terror attacks. Secondly, it did not acknowledge Israel’s legitimate right to defend its citizens and territory, he said.

In her post, Madam Halimah acknowledged that right, but added: “International law also prohibits collectively punishing innocent civilians who are not responsible for such actions.

“Pity the children. My heart bleeds for them. Humanity is being severely tested in this war.”