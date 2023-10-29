Huge queues at Gaza bakeries as war shortages bite

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories – Ms Etidal al-Masri got up before dawn to reach the bakery in Rafah, in the hopes of getting enough bread to feed her relatives who have been bombed out of their home.

She waited in line for ages, but by the time it was her turn, the bread had run out.

Ms Masri fled her home in the northern Beit Hanun area to seek shelter at a school run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, in this southern Gaza town, but has been finding it hard to get basic supplies.

“Because of the chaos, my turn didn’t come,” she said outside the bakery where huge crowds of people come to seek bread as war-torn Gaza struggles with dire shortages of food, water and fuel.

More than half of Gaza’s population – some 1.4 million people – have fled their homes since the war erupted on Oct 7, with Israel relentlessly bombarding the territory after Hamas militants went on the rampage, killing 1,400 people in the worst attack in Israel’s history.

Since then, medics in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 8,000 people have been killed, with the authorities saying tens of thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, among them some 40 bakeries.

Outside Al-Quds bakery in Rafah, an AFP journalist saw hundreds of people waiting.

Mr Mohammed Qaranawi, who is hosting 25 people in his home, said that apart from the bombardments, the bakeries were also struggling with a dire lack of fuel.

“You can wait in line for hours and in the end, you don’t get a turn to get bread,” he said.

Mr Abdul Nasser al-Ajrami, head of Gaza’s bakery association, said 60 per cent of businesses were out of action.

“We’re struggling to provide flour, gas and electricity,” he said. “A lot of workers can’t reach bakeries because of the strikes and the risk of death.”