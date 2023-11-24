Gazans fill streets heading home as guns fall silent and uneasy truce begins

KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories – With children and pets in their arms and their belongings loaded onto donkey carts or car roofs, thousands of displaced Gazans headed home on Nov 24 as a four-day Israel-Hamas truce began.

The din of war was replaced by the horns of vehicles in traffic jams and wailing sirens of ambulances making their way through crowds emerging from the hospitals where they had taken refuge.

For nearly seven weeks, Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip had been relentless.

But on the morning of Nov 24, no more shots were heard in Khan Younis, in the south of the Palestinian territory.

Ms Hayat al-Muammar was among those hurrying to take advantage of the truce deal, under which hostages seized from Israel will be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

“I’m going home,” said the 50-year-old, who had been sheltering in a school.

“We fled the death, destruction and everything,” she said. “I still don’t understand what happened to us, why did they do this to us?”

The lives of Gazans have been turned upside down since the militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct 7.

The Israeli authorities say around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 240 taken hostage in the cross-border raids.

Weeks of sustained Israeli bombardment in response has killed nearly 15,000 people, around two-thirds of them women and children, Gaza’s Hamas government said.

Some 1.7 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced, the United Nations said.

With more than half of homes damaged or destroyed, according to the UN, Gazans were unsure if they would still have a roof over their heads when they return.