Gaza conflict a sombre reminder of our shared humanity

It has been more than six weeks since Hamas’ attack on Israel. Like other Singaporeans, I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives, both Palestinians and Israelis. The plight of the people in Gaza – under constant bombardment from the Israelis, and lacking access to even basic needs like food, water and medical care – is heart-wrenching. Many of those suffering are babies, children, the sick and the elderly. It is very hard to watch.

Singaporeans are united by our shock and grief over this tragedy. Just recently, on Nov 11, I chaired a session with more than 100 participants at Nee Soon Central Community Club. In such engagement sessions, our communities, both Muslim and non-Muslim, have been sharing their concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.