LONDON – The Israeli government has accepted a temporary ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza as part of a deal which involves the exchange of hostages held by the armed Islamist movement in return for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

After a long overnight meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an agreement on the exchange of 50 Israeli women and children kidnapped by Hamas during a raid on Israel on Oct 7, as well as “a lull in the fighting” for four days.