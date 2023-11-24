'Emotional rollercoaster' for families awaiting Gaza swop deal

JERUSALEM - Emotions were running high among Israeli and Palestinian families on Nov 23 after a deal to free hostages held by Gaza militants in exchange for Israeli-held prisoners was delayed by a day.

The breakthrough swop, set to be staggered over four days, was now due to start on Nov 24 with the freeing of 13 Israeli women and children and the reciprocal release of some 30 Palestinian women and male teenagers.

The deal was pushed back overnight, Israeli officials said, drawing out the anguish for families of the about 240 hostages seized by Hamas militants on Oct 7 when they staged the deadliest attacks in Israel’s history.

“We’ve already been on an emotional rollercoaster for 47 days and today is no different,” said Mr Eyal Kalderon, 38, whose cousin Ofer was kidnapped along with his two children, Erez, who turned 12 in captivity, and Sahar who is 16.

“We are hoping at the very least that the children will come back as soon as possible,” he said. “Time is running out and they can’t wait any more – not them, not the elderly people, nor those who are sick or wounded.”

Standing at his side, Mr Kalderon’s twin sister Yael said they were trying to keep their hopes in check but it was difficult with the situation in flux.

“We are trying not to get our hopes up too much and we will only be able to breathe easy when we see them with our own eyes, with the Red Cross,” she told AFPTV.

“But it’s hard to ignore the news and it shakes you up.”

News that 13 hostages would be released at 4pm (10pm Singapore time) on Nov 24 was likely to cause more emotional turmoil among the families, said a doctor working with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

It is supporting more than 1,000 close family members who have people held in Gaza.

“Imagine what it’s like for the families,” said Professor Hagai Levine, who heads its medical team.

“Some know it’s probably not their time because it’s women and children but still there’s hope: maybe my beloved will be released, they just don’t know.

“Now they have this uncertainty for 24 hours... imagine the unbelievable tension: is it my beloved or not?“

The hostages would be handed to the Red Cross then passed on to the Israeli army with doctors on hand to meet them, although the families would not meet them at the handover site “for safety issues”.