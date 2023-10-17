Diplomats renew calls for aid to Gaza; Iran warns Israel

GAZA/JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Diplomats renewed calls for aid to the besieged Gaza Strip while Iran’s foreign minister said Israel would not be allowed to act there without facing consequences, warning of “preemptive action” in the coming hours.

US President Joe Biden weighed a visit to Israel laden with political and security risks, underscored on Monday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was forced to shelter in a bunker for five minutes while meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when sirens went off in Tel Aviv.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules Gaza, after fighters of the armed wing of the Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas movement burst across the barrier to Israel on Oct 7, gunning down 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in Israel’s 75-year-old history.

Israel has since put Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under a total blockade and pounded it with unprecedented air strikes, and is widely expected to launch a ground assault.

Gaza authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed there, around a quarter of them children, and more than 10,000 wounded are in hospitals desperately short of supplies.

Hamas said on Monday it had fired a “barrage of missiles”, toward Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told state TV: “Leaders of the Resistance will not allow the Zionist regime to take any action in Gaza. ... All options are open and we cannot be indifferent to the war crimes committed against the people of Gaza.”

“The resistance front is capable of waging a long-term war with the enemy (Israel)... in the coming hours, we can expect a preemptive action by the resistance front,” he added, without elaborating.

Iran, which backs Hamas, refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance front”. Mr Amirabdollahian said it was not limited to Hezbollah in Lebanon and added: “This front was formed throughout the region to preserve the independence of nations and counter repeated aggressions by the Zionist regime over the past years.”

Last week, Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran was not involved in the Hamas attack on Israel, but hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that while Tehran supported the Palestinian cause, the resistance front against Israel made its own independent decisions.

Diplomatic efforts have concentrated on getting aid into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the sole route out that is not controlled by Israel. Cairo said the Rafah crossing was not officially closed but was inoperable due to Israeli strikes on the Gaza side.

Mr Netanyahu invited Mr Biden to visit Israel. The US President has been outspoken in his support for Israel, Washington’s closest Middle East ally. The White House declined to comment on any planning for the trip. National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson said in a statement that “we have no new travel to announce”.

Such a trip would be a rare and risky choice, showing American backing for Mr Netanyahu as the US tries to avert a broader regional war involving Iran, its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, and Syria, and as food and fuel run low in Gaza.

It could, however, grant Mr Biden fresh leverage to influence events on the ground and bolster his image at home.