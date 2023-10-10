Israel says Gaza border secured after another night of air strikes

JERUSALEM/GAZA - Israel said on Tuesday it has re-established control over the Gaza border after it was breached over the weekend by Hamas militants.

Monday night saw another round of relentless Israeli air raids on the enclave following Hamas’s bloody weekend assault in southern Israel.

Israel’s latest round of air strikes came after Hamas threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time the country bombs a Palestinian home without warning.

On Monday, the Israeli army also called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Those moves raised fears it has planned a ground assault in response to the most audacious and deadly Hamas attack in decades.

The violence has so far claimed more than 1,500 lives.

It prompted international declarations of support for Israel, street protests in support of Palestinians, and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians.

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack on Saturday had climbed to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive.

Among the Israeli dead were 260 mostly young people gunned down at a desert music festival, where some of the hostages were abducted.

In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.

In an apparent response to rumours that gunmen used cross-border tunnels, he said the military had no such findings.

Gaza’s Health Ministry on Monday said at least 687 Palestinians had been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday’s attacks by Hamas.

Apartment blocks, a mosque and hospitals were among the sites attacked, and the strikes destroyed some roads and houses, according to media reports and eyewitnesses.

Israel also bombed the headquarters of the private Palestinian Telecommunication Co., which could affect landline telephone, internet and mobile phone services.

The strikes continued into the night on Monday.