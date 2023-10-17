Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Blinken says

WASHINGTON/TEL AVIV - US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to make clear Israel has the right to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

The US leader will reaffirm solidarity with Israel as it prepares for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, Mr Blinken said after lengthy talks with Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Biden will make clear that “Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Mr Blinken told reporters after hours of talks with Israel’s war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

He said Israel would brief Mr Biden on its war aims and strategy and on how it will conduct operations “in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas”.

The US and Israel agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza, Mr Blinken said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that after visiting Israel, Mr Biden will then travel to Jordan to meet King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The White House also said that Mr Biden discussed the situation with President El-Sisi and Iraq Prime Minister Shia’ Al Sudani in phone calls on Monday.

He discussed the need to preserve stability in the Middle East with Mr El-Sisi while his discussion with Mr Al Sudani centred on efforts to prevent an expansion of the conflict in Gaza, the White House said.

He also discussed ongoing efforts to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip with both leaders.

The trip to Israel may hold longer-term diplomatic advantages for Biden.

Mr Netanyahu invited Mr Biden, who has been outspoken in his support for Israel, Washington’s closest Middle East ally, which is still reeling after a devastating cross-border assault by Palestinian Hamas militants on Oct 7 in which 1,300 Israelis were killed.

The trip will be a rare and risky choice, showing American backing for Mr Netanyahu as the US tries to avert a broader regional war involving Iran, its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and Syria, and as food and fuel run low in Gaza, where authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

The visit would, however, grant Mr Biden fresh leverage to influence events on the ground and bolster his image at home.

Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu, uncomfortable allies in the best of times, have joined forces despite being at odds over the path forward in the Middle East with the US leader frequently stressing support for independent Israeli and Palestinian states.

A meeting in person would allow Mr Biden to privately discuss concerns and possible red lines in a looming Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

“Biden needs to look Netanyahu in the eye and make sure he understands that America’s global reputation is at stake and an occupation of Gaza will drag both countries into a protracted conflict,” said Ms Kirsten Fontenrose, a former US national security official who is now a fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Highlighting the unique security risks facing a Biden trip, Secretary Blinken, in Israel for meetings, was forced to take shelter in a bunker for five minutes with Mr Netanyahu when sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting.

Israel is planning a ground offensive in Gaza expected to intensify the humanitarian crisis there, missiles have been exchanged between Lebanon and Israel and Israelis throughout the country continue to take shelter from Hamas-fired missiles.

Other Western leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and lawmakers are planning similar Israel visits this week, as are members of Congress. US presidents rarely visit allies shortly after the outbreak of conflict, typically leaving the job to a senior diplomat or defense official.

“Presidential visits try to be tightly choreographed and wars are never tightly choreographed,” said Jon Alterman, a senior vice-president at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.