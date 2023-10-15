As Gaza death toll rises, bodies are stored in ice cream trucks

GAZA – Health officials in the Gaza Strip have resorted to storing the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes in ice cream freezer trucks, because moving them to hospitals is too risky and cemeteries are short of space.

“The hospital morgue can only take 10 bodies, so we have brought in ice cream freezers from the ice cream factories in order to store the huge numbers of martyrs,” said Dr Yasser Ali of the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

The freezer trucks, whose sides still show advertising images of smiling children enjoying ice cream cones, are normally used to make deliveries to supermarkets. Now they are makeshift morgues for victims of the devastating war between Hamas and the Israeli army.

Israel has unleashed a fierce bombardment on the Gaza Strip as it hits back at the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which on Oct 7 carried out the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, killing over 1,400 people.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would still allow Gazans to evacuate south ahead of an expected ground assault in retaliation for the attacks

The authorities in Gaza said Israeli air strikes had killed at least 2,450 people, a quarter of them children, and wounded 9,200 so far. Hospitals are running short of supplies and struggling to cope with growing numbers of wounded.

The Gaza death toll will rise sharply, as Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas, whose fighters had rampaged through Israeli towns on Oct 7 shooting men, women and children and seizing hostages.

“Even with these freezers, the number (of the dead) exceeds the capacity of this main morgue of the hospital, and alternative ones, and between 20 and 30 bodies are being kept in tents, too,” said Dr Ali, as he opened the doors of the freezers to show the white-shrouded bodies inside.

“The Gaza Strip is in crisis and if the war continues in this way, we will not be able to bury the dead. The cemeteries are already full, and we need new ones to bury the dead,” Dr Ali said.