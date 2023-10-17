Blinken, Netanyahu shelter in bunker amid air raid sirens in Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes, amid a Tel Aviv air raid. PHOTO: AFP
TEL AVIV - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes on Monday when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

All the meeting participants have since moved out of the bunker, resumed their meeting and were going to a command center at Israel's defence ministry to continue their discussions, he said.

The incident occurred as President Joe Biden weighs a trip to the region himself amid an Israeli bombardment of Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel 10 days ago.

"During the Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu and the war cabinet, the air raid sirens went off and they sheltered in bunker for five minutes," Mr Miller said.

Mr Blinken returned to Israel after an intense series of visits with regional leaders to try to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict and secure humanitarian aid and safe passage for US citizens and civilians in Gaza. REUTERS

