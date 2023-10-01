UK Tories bid to kickstart resurgence at annual conference

MANCHESTER - The UK’s Conservative Party begins its annual conference on Sunday, bidding to kickstart a resurgence before a general election expected next year that it is currently on track to lose.

The four-day gathering in Manchester, northwest England, will be Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first since he became Tory leader last October, and likely the last before the election.

His party has been in power since 2010 and looks increasingly beleaguered amid widespread economic woes, which first set in under Mr Sunak’s much-maligned predecessors Ms Liz Truss and Mr Boris Johnson.

The main Labour opposition, which starts its yearly conference in Liverpool next Sunday, has opened up double-digit poll leads and is increasingly readying for a return to governing.

Mr Sunak – who must hold an election by January 2025 at the latest – will try to use the conference to rejuvenate his flagging Tories and set out a broader, seemingly more populist, policy agenda.

“This week offers us a chance to set out our values to the British people, to commit ourselves to the cause and prepare for the election next year,” he wrote in a welcome message to attendees.

“The stakes in the general election next year have never been higher,” Mr Sunak said, adding voters will have a choice between “two different ways of doing politics” and vowing to govern “in the long-term interests of the country”.

Party chairman Greg Hands will kick off proceedings with a main stage address at 2pm on Sunday.

Recently appointed Defence Secretary Grant Shapps – just back from a midweek visit to Ukraine – and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will also make afternoon speeches.

Monday’s headline speakers include Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, while Tuesday will see hardline Interior Minister Suella Braverman deliver a keynote address.

Mr Sunak will close the conference with his speech at Wednesday lunchtime.

Meanwhile ministers, Tory big-hitters, activists, commentators and others will feature in various fringe events.

They include ex-prime minister MsTruss, whose only conference as Conservative leader last year was overshadowed by her disastrous mini-budget unveiled less than two weeks earlier.