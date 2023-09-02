The ‘I’s have it: British PM Rishi Sunak puts himself before party on social media

LONDON – UK opposition leader Keir Starmer likes to put his Labour Party front and centre in his social media messaging. For Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, it’s all about himself.

The British premier is more than 25 times likelier to use the word “I” than name his own Conservative Party in posts on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, according to research by Bloomberg.

Mr Starmer, for his part, is twice as likely to name Labour than use the personal pronoun.

The language reflects the fortunes of the men and their respective parties in national polling.

The Tories have trailed Labour by a double-digit margin for approaching a year, according to YouGov, which last gave the governing party a lead in December 2021.

While Mr Sunak regularly out-polls his party, voters rate Labour more than they do Mr Starmer.

Mr Sunak’s office declined to comment. The Conservative Party didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It is in the party’s interest to let Sunak be the front face, because he’s the one with higher credibility,” said Dr Despina Alexiadou, a politics lecturer at the University of Strathclyde.

“The party is discredited on the basis of the past leaders.” Mr Starmer’s approach makes sense because “he needs to be the unifying leader,” she said.

YouGov’s latest poll puts Labour 20 points ahead, giving Mr Sunak a mountain to climb to win a general election that he must hold in January 2025 at the latest.

But while focusing on the individual may have served Mr Boris Johnson well in the last vote in 2019, the technocratic Mr Sunak lacks his charisma.

“It takes a very brave politician to place themselves above their party,” said Mr Carl Shoben, Director of Strategic Communications at polling company Survation.

“Individual politicians like to think that they’re a driver, but incredibly rarely are.”