UK inflation jumps to new 40-year high of 10.1% in July

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - British inflation jumped to 10.1 per cent in July, its highest since February 1982, on rising food prices, official data showed on Wednesday (Aug 17), adding to a cost-of-living crisis as the country faces the prospect of recession.

The consumer prices index (CPI) accelerated to 10.1 per cent last month from 9.4 per cent in June, the Office of National Statistics said.

The Bank of England warned earlier this month that inflation will climb to just over 13 per cent in October, when regulated household energy prices are next due to rise.

July's increase was above all economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for inflation to rise to 9.8 per cent in July, and will do nothing to ease the BOE's concerns that price pressures may become entrenched.

"Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and grow," finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said in response to the data.

Surging energy prices in Europe, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are the main driver of inflation and are likely to tip Britain into a lengthy, if shallow, recession, later this year, according to the BOE.

Earlier this month the central bank raised its key rate by 0.50 percentage points to 1.75 percent at its last policy meeting, the biggest hike since 1995.

The BOE move mirrors aggressive monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank last month, as the world races to cool red-hot inflation that has been fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The UK's statistics office said the "largest movements" in the CPI in July came from food.

Bread and cereals were the largest contributors to the rise in food prices, followed by milk, cheese and eggs.