UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused of not taking China’s ‘threat’ seriously

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed to be “acutely aware” of the “particular threat” posed to his country by China, as his government faced fresh allegations about the activities of an alleged Chinese spy who worked in Parliament, the heart of Britain’s political system.
But his reassurances failed to stem an increasingly angry political dispute that threatens to derail Mr Sunak’s desire to place Sino-British relations on a more predictable path.
The row erupted earlier this week, after Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper revealed that a 28-year-old man employed as a parliamentary researcher for the ruling Conservative Party had been arrested – along with another suspect – on allegations of offences under Britain’s Official Secrets Act by spying for China.
Some British media outlets named the parliamentary researcher, even though he claimed to be “completely innocent” and, at least for the moment, has not been formally charged.
But since the initial arrest in March was not made public at the time, Mr Sunak’s government is accused of a politically motivated cover-up.
Political tempers in London rose even further after information emerged about the researcher.
The man, who grew up in Scotland, is not of Chinese descent but worked as an English teacher in China after completing his university studies, and subsequently worked with Mr Tom Tugendhat, Britain’s current security minister, and Mrs Alicia Kearns, chair of British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
He is unlikely to have been privy to top-secret documents. Still, he appears to have been in discussions between ministers on sensitive matters, such as drafting new legislation to restrict Chinese investment in Britain if it was deemed to be a security risk.
Mr Sunak has tried to contain the scandal by claiming that he had raised “very strong concerns” about China’s alleged interference in Britain’s Parliament in his talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang at the recent Group of 20 summit in India.
But the Prime Minister failed to explain why he decided to protest to China only now and not in March, when he was first notified of the parliamentary researcher’s arrest.
In heated parliamentary exchanges on Wednesday, Mr Sunak also declined to say whether British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who visited Beijing in late August, had raised the matter with his Chinese hosts.
Mr Sunak’s hesitant response has infuriated his backbench MPs.
Mr Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader, has claimed that British institutions are “deeply penetrated by the Chinese” and that the government is “so desperately thinking about China as a business problem” that it fails to understand “how dangerously threatening China really is becoming”.
And if this was not enough, Mr Sunak’s government was also buffeted by fresh allegations that Britain’s domestic security service had warned the ruling Conservatives that two of its parliamentary candidates selected for the forthcoming general elections could be Chinese spies.
Seeking to defend itself, the government published on Thursday its formal response to a report released in July by the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, which dismissed Britain’s approach to China’s “increasingly sophisticated” espionage as “completely inadequate”.
Mr Sunak’s government did acknowledge that British spies previously prioritised the Middle East and only recently made China their top preoccupation.
But it claimed that it had now adopted a “consistent, coherent and robust” approach towards China, which included a sevenfold increase in the number of investigations into Chinese activity in Britain over the past five years, as well as “decisive” steps to prevent British civil servants from being recruited by China after they leave government employment.
However, the strongly worded government response is unlikely to end a debate in which all British politicians have their own, often contradictory, objectives.
With British general elections due at some point in 2024, Labour – the country’s main opposition – has an interest in burnishing its national security credentials by blasting the government for being allegedly soft on China.
Mr Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, duly accused the government this week of “desperately playing catch-up” on security matters and called for a “full audit” of UK-China relations.
Meanwhile, many Conservative MPs are taking their cues from similar allegations of Chinese parliamentary interference in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and are demanding that the government officially classify China as a threat rather than as a “systemic challenge”, the milder term preferred by Prime Minister Sunak.
Earlier in 2023, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly sought to calm tempers with a speech in which he attempted to remind decision-makers in London that they have to “manage our relationship with China across a range of issues”, citing climate change, pandemic prevention, economic instability and nuclear proliferation.
“China’s size, history, and global significance means they cannot be ignored,” he said.
Yet, at least for now, it is Mr Cleverly’s call for a reasoned debate that seems destined to be ignored.