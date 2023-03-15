Britain’s Hunt pledges reform to spur slow economy in Budget speech

LONDON - Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Wednesday a plan that he hopes will speed up Britain’s stagnating economy.

This includes childcare and tax reforms to get more people into work and corporate tax breaks to boost low levels of business investment.

Mr Hunt said the world’s sixth-biggest economy was now expected to avoid a recession this year – even if it is still set to contract.

He added he would extend help for households hit by soaring energy bills and freeze a tax on fuel.

“In the face of enormous challenges, I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong,” Mr Hunt said, to jeers from the opposition Labour Party which is riding high in opinion polls ahead of an election expected next year.

“In the autumn, we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money,” said Mr Hunt, who was rushed into the Treasury last October to undo the plans for tax cuts that sowed chaos in financial markets during Ms Liz Truss’s brief premiership.

“Since mid-October, 10-year gilt rates have fallen, debt servicing costs are down, mortgage rates are lower and inflation has peaked. The International Monetary Fund says our approach means the UK economy is on the right track.”

After the shocks of Brexit, a heavy Covid-19 hit and double-digit inflation, Britain’s economy is the only one among Group of Seven nations yet to recover its pre-pandemic size, having already suffered a decade of near-stagnant income growth.

Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak resisted calls from some lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party for big tax cuts now, focusing instead on the debt rules he announced late last year to calm the chaos in Britain’s bond markets.

But he found money to extend the government’s energy bill subsidies for households by a further three months and a decade-long fuel duty freeze by a another year.

He also announced a new incentive for business investment that will allow companies to offset 100 per cent of their capital expenditure against profits, although it represented a scaling-back of tax breaks under a previous, two-year scheme.

Other measures included more investment in nuclear power.

Mr Hunt said the government would add £11 billion (S$18 billion) to the defence budget – which has been stretched by Britain’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia – over the next five years.