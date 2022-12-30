‘Senseless barbarism’: Russia fires barrage of missiles on Ukraine cities, energy grid

KYIV - Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv and other cities including Lviv in the west and Odesa in the southwest, sending people rushing to shelters and knocking out power in one of Moscow’s largest aerial assaults.

“Senseless barbarism. These are the only words that come to mind seeing Russia launch another missile barrage at peaceful Ukrainian cities ahead of New Year,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s military said it had shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia. Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine - for five hours in the capital Kyiv. Officials had earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired during the assault.

Reuters footage showed emergency workers pouring through the smouldering wreckage of residential homes in Kyiv destroyed by a blast and smoke trails of missiles in the sky.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, firefighters worked to extinguish a large blaze at an electricity station. In the southern central city of Zaporizhzhia, houses were damaged and a missile left a huge crater.

“I woke up to everything shaking, crumbling. I got up and screamed, ‘Vitia, Vitia (my husband), where are you?‘ I ran barefoot on glass. He appeared and glass was falling off him,” said 60-year-old local resident Halyna.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles at energy infrastructure facilities in eastern, central, western and southern regions. The attacks followed an overnight assault by “kamikaze” drones.

More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure installations were destroyed in the latest attacks, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Waves of Russian air strikes in recent months targeting energy infrastructure have left millions without power and heating in often freezing temperatures.

“The enemy placed a high stake on this attack, preparing for it for two weeks. Ukrainian air defence forces demonstrated an incredible level of skill and efficiency,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency shutdowns of power could be applied in some areas to avoid accidents in the networks, Shmyhal said.

Kyiv authorities said two private houses in Darnytskyi district were damaged by the fragments of downed missiles and a business and a playground were also damaged. The mayor of Kyiv, Mr Vitali Klitschko, said 16 missiles were shot down and three people injured in the attacks.

The mayor of Lviv, Mr Andriy Sadovyi, said on Telegram that 90 per cent of his city near the Polish border was without electricity. The missiles damaged an energy infrastructure unit.