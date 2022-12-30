Belarus protests to Ukraine after downing stray air defence missile

MINSK - Belarus protested to Ukraine’s ambassador on Thursday after saying it had downed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field, during one of Russia’s heaviest aerial onslaughts against Ukraine since the start of the war.

The military commissar of the Brest region, Mr Oleg Konovalov, played the incident down in a video posted on social media by the state-run BelTA news agency, saying locals had “absolutely nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, these things happen”.

He compared the incident to one in November, when an S-300 believed to have strayed after being fired by Ukrainian air defences landed on the territory of Nato-member Poland, triggering fears of an escalation that were rapidly defused.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in Minsk to receive a formal protest.

“The Belarussian side views this incident as extremely serious,” spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

“We demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation... hold those responsible to account and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.”

A Ukrainian military spokesman in effect acknowledged that the missile was a Ukrainian stray, saying the incident was “nothing strange, a result of air defence” and something that “has happened more than once”.

The S-300 is a Soviet-era air defence system used by both Russia and Ukraine.

Belarus said the missile had come down near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15km from the border with Ukraine, at around 10am (3pm Singapore time).

“Fragments were found in an agricultural field... the wreckage belongs to an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the territory of Ukraine,” the defence ministry said.