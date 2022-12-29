Russian missiles hit Ukrainian capital, other cities

KYIV - Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv and western Lviv on Thursday, causing a series of explosions, mayors said.

Kharkiv’s Ihor Terekhov said officials were clarifying what had been hit and whether there were any casualties.

Kyiv’s Vitali Klitschko warned of possible power cuts there and asked residents to charge their phones.

“Two private houses in Darnytskyi district were damaged by the fragments of downed missiles,” the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram.

It said a business and a playground were also damaged and the situation of the victims “is being clarified”.

Lviv’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram that 90 per cent of the city was without electricity and electric public transport was not running.

“There may be interruptions in water supply,” he added.

Earlier, presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than 100 missiles were incoming in several waves, and air raid alarms could be heard across the country.

Blasts were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to a Reuters correspondent and local media reports.

Power cuts were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimising potential damage to the energy infrastructure.

The blitz came hard on the heels of the Kremlin’s rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan, insisting that Kyiv accept Russia’s annexation of four regions.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

But Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns, and the country’s infrastructrure from power to medical.

On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the city of Kherson, though no one was hurt, according to Mr Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff.

Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Mr Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram.

“It was frightening ... the explosions began abruptly, the window handle started to tear off ... oh, my hands are still shaking,” Ms Olha Prysidko, a new mother, said.

“When we came to the basement, the shelling wasn’t over. Not for a minute.”

Ukraine’s recently liberated southern city of Kherson has remained under constant bombardment from Russian forces.

They retreated to the east bank of the river when the city was retaken in a major victory for Ukraine last month.

Mr Zelensky, in a video address, urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

“We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months,” he said. “And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead.”