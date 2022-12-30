Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia struggles with war in Ukraine

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid signs of Beijing’s impatience over the wider political and economic impact of Russia’s struggling invasion of Ukraine.

Their end-of-year video call, the first talks since Mr Xi and Mr Putin met in person in Uzbekistan in September, underscores Moscow’s deepening dependence on Beijing.

Mr Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia’s flailing military campaign.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Mr Putin said: “We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow.”

He said the visit would “demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations”.

Speaking for around eight minutes, Mr Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilising factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

“We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China,” Mr Putin told Mr Xi, as he hailed the efforts of Moscow and Beijing to counter “unprecedented Western pressure and provocations”.

In a response that lasted around a quarter as long, Mr Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of what he called a “difficult” situation in the world at large.

Mr Xi also thanked Mr Putin for sending a message of congratulations after a congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in October that handed him a precedent-defying third term in power.

China stood ready to expand the “strategic partnership”, Mr Xi said.

The nations started the year with a joint declaration of a “no limits” partnership at a February summit on the eve of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as both sought to challenge the US power and push for a multipolar world.

Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine weeks later prompted China’s ambassador to the US to clarify that there was indeed a “bottom line” to the relationship.

Beijing has refused to publicly condemn the war, instead accusing the US of provoking Russia by pushing to expand the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

But with the conflict in Ukraine showing little sign of ending any time soon, Mr Xi has taken steps to distance himself from Mr Putin.

China signed off on a communique at last month’s Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali that said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”.