'Not a traitor': The Russians fighting alongside Ukraine's forces

DOLYNA, Ukraine - For Russians who have been fighting on Ukraine’s side as part of the “Freedom of Russia” legion since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, secrecy is of the utmost importance.

The exact number of their personnel is strictly confidential, their positions are never disclosed, and their statements are carefully worded.

Their spokesman, who uses the nom de guerre Caesar, walks through what remains of an Orthodox monastery in Dolyna, a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region that was recaptured from Russian forces in the autumn.

Among its ruins are a shattered onion-shaped golden dome, a stucco lion and scattered religious icons - a scene of destruction that shows the world “what Putin’s values are”, Caesar says.

“I am not fighting my motherland. I am fighting against Putin’s regime, against evil,” he says, switching between Russian and English.

“I’m not a traitor. I’m a true Russian patriot who thinks about the future of my country.”

The legion created at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is part of the corps of international volunteers fighting with the Ukrainian army.

Its emblem features a clenched fist with the words “Russia” and “Freedom”.

According to Caesar, the legion boasts “several hundred” Russians who after two months of training were deployed in May to Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, which Moscow is trying to conquer.

Some of its soldiers are now fighting in the town of Bakhmut on the eastern frontline, the scene of several months of fierce battles.

Under the command of Ukrainian forces, they are usually engaged in launching artillery.

“They are motivated and professional fighters, they do their job perfectly,” a Ukrainian officer tells AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The recruits were subject to several rounds of interviews, psychological tests and even a polygraph to ensure their allegiance, the officer adds.