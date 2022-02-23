Ukraine's envoy in S'pore dismisses Putin's claims of a shared destiny

Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE: Russia and Ukraine may share borders, history and culture but the most defining chapter in their centuries-old past was written in the last decade, Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko has said, dismissing Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims of a shared destiny.

In 2014, Ukraine's pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych was forced out after massive protests in Kyiv and Kremlin-backed forces seized control of the Crimean peninsula, which has a Russian-speaking majority. It then voted to join Russia in a referendum that Ukraine and the West consider illegal.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top