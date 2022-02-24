Coordinated attacks on Ukraine show Russia's intent to remove government

LONDON - Europe plunged into its worst security crisis in over half a century after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to march into Ukraine.
And although the Russian leader referred to the invasion as a "special military operation" confined to the eastern part of Ukraine, the hints he offered about the purpose of the operation indicate that Russia's objective is nothing less than the removal of the Ukrainian government, and the imposition of Russian control.
The pretext for the operation was created early in the week when Mr Putin announced that Russia is recognising two enclaves controlled by Russian-speaking rebels inside Ukraine as "independent states".
It is now evident that the United States intelligence services were correct in identifying this step as the prelude to the all-out offensive.
The Russian President as well as his country's representatives continue to claim they are not at war with Ukraine and that the operation is just intended to provide further protection for the enclaves.
However, early indications from the ground point to the unmistakable conclusion that there is nothing limited about the Russian action: Ukraine is facing a massive military offensive from all directions, as part of an operation that was clearly well prepared and thoroughly rehearsed.
Reliable evidence suggests that Russian cruise missiles are hitting targets near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv; the targets are likely to be command and control posts, in order to paralyse the Ukrainian military and prevent it from offering strong resistance.
Other major cities throughout Ukraine have also reported explosions. This may have come from guided munitions released from either air or ground but also from Russian crack units specialising in sabotage operations.
The purpose of these coordinated attacks in a variety of places may be not only to destroy Ukraine's military capacity but also to sow utter confusion, severely restricting the government's ability to coordinate a response.
And in what is probably the grimmest news of all at this stage, there are indications that Russian special forces are already landing around Odessa, Ukraine's key harbour on the Black Sea, a city of more than one million people.
If the reports are confirmed, they will add credence to the theory that one of Russia's first objectives in this military campaign is to block altogether Ukraine's access to the sea, thereby rapidly throttling the country's economy.
It is also likely that in addition to the main Russian offensive that is coming from the east and southern approaches of Ukraine, Russian forces will soon pour into Ukraine from neighbouring Belarus in the west. The Ukrainian state will therefore be crushed in a pincer movement from all directions.
However, the clearest indication this is not a limited military operation comes from Mr Putin's demand that Ukraine should be "demilitarised".
The only way this can be achieved is if the entire country is subdued.
Equally noteworthy is the chilling threat Mr Putin issued to outside powers, warning them not to intervene in aid of the Ukrainians.
"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history," he said in his televised address on Thursday (Feb 24) announcing the start of the invasion.
The hint here is evidently to Russia's nuclear arsenal.
Mr Putin must know there is no chance of an outright Western military involvement; all Western governments have been explicit in ruling out this option.
Nonetheless, the fact that the Russian leader thought fit to make such a threat serves as an indication of how determined he is to win this confrontation, regardless of the costs.
The biggest imponderable in the hours ahead is the nature of the Ukrainian response, and how well the Ukrainian military will do in repelling or slowing down Russian incursions.
The Russians are clearly hoping for a quick operation that results in the crumbling of the Ukrainian military, and perhaps the flight of the Ukrainian government. That would allow Mr Putin to install a government friendly to Russia.
But the Russians may discover that the Ukrainians are not a walkover.