In Pictures: Russia launches military attack on Ukraine

Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and other cities, as Russia attacks the country's military infrastructure.

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fire is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke rises over the area near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman with a child and a dog walks at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People walk along a street with their luggage, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People hug as a woman with a suitcase passes by outside a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. PHOTO: AFP
Local residents are seen refueling at gas station after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Russian during an address in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE VIA REUTERS
A Ukrainian soldier at a front line position on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Zaitseve, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. With Russia apparently poised to invade and overwhelm his country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine made a dramatic televised plea to avoid war, appealing directly to the Russian people and their nation's shared history and culture. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Russian armored vehicles at the railway station in the Rostov region, Russia, February 23, 2022. The Russian president on 21 February convened an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council, to discuss the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
General view of damage in Vibrovka village after shelling, near the pro-Russian militant controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, February 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents charge phones and other devices off solar panels in Shchastya, eastern Ukraine, where water and electricity supplies were knocked out by artillery, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Shchastya's largely Russian-speaking and supporting population, its proximity to the front, and the presence of a strategic coal plant lead some analysts to suggest that it may become the stepping off point for a Russian invasion. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Residents of Shchastya, in eastern Ukraine, collect water from wells after the town's water and electricity was knocked out by artillery on February 23, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People line up to withdraw money from a cash machine in Shchastya, eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A shop owner uses an torch light due to outage of electricity after shelling, as a local man does shopping in a small shop in the Vibrovka village not far from the pro-Russian militants controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, February 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke rises from the Luhansk power station in Shchastia, in eastern Ukraine, after it was heavily bombed on February 22, 2022. President Joe Biden announced a new set of sanctions against Russia, imposed in tandem with Britain and the European Union. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Russian military vehicles are loaded onto train cars at a station outside Taganrog, Russia, near the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Russian mercenaries with experience fighting in Syria and Libya have covertly trickled into two rebel territories in eastern Ukraine, helping to lay the groundwork for war, according to two senior European security officials. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

